Braves manager Brian Snitker finishes 3rd in Manager of the Year voting

NEW YORK - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker finished third in this year's National League Manager of the Year Award.
The Braves skipper finished behind winner Cardinals' Mike Shildt and Milwaukee's Craig Counsell n this year's voting.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli took home the American League Manager of the Year award.
Snitker could have made history had he won. Bobby Cox remains the only manager to win back-to-back Manager of the Year awards.
The Braves won 97 games in the regular-season, a 7-win improvement from 2018, and another NL East division title under Snitker in 2019.
Snitker spent over four decades with the Braves organization as a player and coach. After time spent with Gwinnett, he took over as the Braves manager in May 2016.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}