  • Braves' Kevin Gausman claimed off waivers by Reds

    By: Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Right-hander Kevin Gausman is headed to the Cincinnati Reds after he was claimed off waivers from the Braves, the teams announced Monday.

    Gausman allowed five runs in 4-2/3 innings — against the Reds — during his last start for the Braves Friday.

    The 28-year-old right-hander is a free agent after the 2020 season.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan first broke the news on Twitter.

    The Braves have recalled Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to start tomorrow's game at Minnesota.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories