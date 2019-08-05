Braves' Kevin Gausman claimed off waivers by Reds

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is headed to the Cincinnati Reds after he was claimed off waivers from the Braves, the teams announced Monday.
Gausman allowed five runs in 4-2/3 innings — against the Reds — during his last start for the Braves Friday.
The 28-year-old right-hander is a free agent after the 2020 season.
The Braves have recalled Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to start tomorrow's game at Minnesota.
