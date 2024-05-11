Braves have combined no-hitter through 8 innings against the Mets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Atlanta's Max Fried and reliever Joe Jiménez have combined for a no-hitter through eight innings in Saturday’s game against the New York Mets, and the Braves lead 3-0.

The left-handed Fried struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.

The 30-year-old Fried threw a season-high 109 pitches, 68 for strikes, through seven innings.

The right-handed Jiménez came on in the eighth and walked two batters before striking out Tyrone Taylor and Starling Marte.

The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the major leagues.

Houston's Ronel Blanco threw this season's only no-hitter on April 1 in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

