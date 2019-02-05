ATLANTA - Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron turns 85 today.
It’s a big year for Hammerin’ Hank. 2019 also marks the 45th anniversary of hitting home run No. 715, which allowed Aaron to pass Babe Ruth’s career record that had stood since 1935.
At 9:07 p.m. on April 8, 1974, Aaron hit a 1-0 fastball off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing into the left-center field bullpen at Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium. The game stopped for 11 minutes as the crowd of 53,775 celebrated the achievement.
Aaron ended his career in 1976 with 755 home runs.
Today, Aaron continues to be celebrated. A bronze likeness of Aaron and other tributes to his Hall of Fame career are fixtures of the Braves’ SunTrust Park.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
