ATLANTA - When Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel takes the mound at SunTrust Park for the first game of the 2019 National League Divisional Series it will be about 95 degrees, but it won't be a playoff record.
In fact, it's not even close to the record of the hottest first pitch ever in a Major League Baseball playoff game. That was an incredible 103 degrees for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series in Los Angeles, according to ESPN.
The Braves will sneak into the record books with the second hottest playoff game ever., just edging out a game in 2001 in Phoenix that hit 94 degrees.
First pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals is at 5:02pm and it will be one of the hottest first pitches ever. By the ninth inning, temperatures will still be running in the upper 80s and feeing more like the dead of August. GO BRAVES! @Braves pic.twitter.com/iCgs9JRnm1— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 3, 2019
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls says to expect a temperature about 95 degrees in Cobb County for Thursday's game. Temperatures should still be in the low 90s by the time the teams reach the seventh inning stretch and will be in the upper 80s by the time fans head home.
Record setting heat will continue Friday with the first pitch of Game 2 scheduled for 4:37 p.m.
Strangely, the Braves also played in the coldest baseball game ever. A game in April 2013 at Coors Field in Denver started at 23 degrees. The Braves beat the Rockies in sub-freezing temperatures.
Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be in the middle of the fans and the heat tracking the record temperatures at SunTrust on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
