0 Braves fall to Nationals in 14-inning matinee

ATLANTA - The Braves’ bullpen was sensational. Then came the 14th inning.

Miguel Socolovich was tagged for a pair of runs, and the Braves lost to the Nationals 5-3 in 14 innings Saturday.

They’ll still have a chance to take three of four in the series Sunday.

Brandon McCarthy went six innings, striking out seven and walking one. His only mistake came on a hanging curveball to Michael Taylor that gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the second.

Shane Carle, who had allowed a run in four consecutive outings, pitched a perfect eighth, concluding with a strikeout of Bryce Harper. A.J. Minter and Peter Moylan pitched perfect ninth and 10th innings, respectively.

But Jesse Biddle was the story out of the bullpen. The lefty pitched three shutout innings, striking out eight. He ended his evening striking out the side in the 11th.

Braves manager Brian Snitker opted for Socolovich in the 14th. Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s pinch-hit single got the inning going.

Johan Camargo’s three-run shot put the Braves ahead in the fifth. Washington’s 19-year-old phenom Juan Soto tied the score in the seventh, putting an 0-2 pitch from Sam Freeman into the right-field seats. Soto was the first lefty to homer off Freeman this season.

The Nationals’ offense was a struggle for most of the afternoon. Harper and Trae Turner combined for nine strikeouts.

Gio Gonzalez’s start was defined by three consecutive hits in the fifth after four perfect innings. Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers singled before Camargo’s home run.

Gonzalez allowed only two additional hits through his seven-inning afternoon.

