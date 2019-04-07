Braves end homestand with walk-off victory

ATLANTA - The Braves completed their first homestand of the season Sunday with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
A line-drive single into left field by Dansby Swanson with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Braves the walk-off victory, breaking a 3-3 tie.
The Braves scored their first three runs on home runs — a two-run homer by Freddie Freeman in the first inning and a solo shot by Swanson in the fourth. Freeman’s homer was his first of the season, and Swanson’s was his team-leading third. Swanson’s home run to left-center broke a 2-2 tie.
Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb worked the first seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Reliever Jesse Biddle allowed hits to the first two batters in the eighth inning, but Wes Parsons got out of the jam with the help of an inning-ending double play superbly started by third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Marlins tied the game 3-3 on pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson’s home run to center against Arodys Vizcaino in the ninth.
The Braves were 5-1 on the homestand, sweeping a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and taking two of three against the Marlins. The Braves open a three-game series at Colorado on Monday night.
