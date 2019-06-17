Braves draw record crowds in three games vs. Phillies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Braves’ three-game series against the Phillies drew a record 126,423 to SunTrust Park.
Saturday’s crowd of 43,593 is the largest in the ballpark’s three-year history. (The previous record of 42,143 fans was set on Aug. 18, 2018, against Colorado.
It is Atlanta’s fifth sellout this season.
Through 38 home games, the Braves have drawn 1,188,636 fans, for an average of 31,280 per game.
The Braves averaged 31,470 fans last season. The Braves drew 2,505,252 fans in the first season at the ballpark. The team averaged 30,929 announced fans per game in 2017.
Per MLB policy, since 1993, announced attendance represents tickets sold, not the number of people in the stadium.
