Braves could clinch NL East at home against Phillies Saturday or Sunday

For the first time in five years, the Atlanta Braves could be popping champagne bottles this weekend.
The Braves 6-5 win over the Phillies on Friday cut the team's "magic number" down to 2.
That means if the Braves can earn another victory Saturday or Sunday, they will be crowned National League East champions for the first since since Sept. 22, 2013.
Our team of reporters and sports experts will bring you LIVE coverage from SunTrust Park if the Braves clinch Saturday or Sunday.
Here is how the Braves have finished in each season since the last time they won a division title:
2017: 72-90, 3rd place in NL East
2016: 68-93, 5th place in NL East
2015: 67-95, 4th place in NL East
2014: 79-83, Tied for 2nd place in NL East
2013: 96-66, NL East winners; lost to Dodgers in National League Division Series
If the Braves win the NL East Division, it's likely they will face the winner of the NL West, which is coming down to the wire between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.
