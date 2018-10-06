0 Braves baffled by Kershaw, stand one loss from elimination

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Ronald Acuna doubled on the first pitch he saw from Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. The Braves already presented more promise in Game 2 on Friday than they ever did in Game 1.

Except Acuna was stranded at third. Manny Machado followed with a two-run bomb in his team’s portion of the first. Kershaw retired the next 14 consecutive Braves, polluting any breath of optimism, in route to eight shutout innings.

The good vibes were short. The series might be as well.

Friday’s 3-0 loss put the Braves in a 2-0 hole as the National League Division Series shifts to SunTrust Park. The Braves are on the brink of losing their ninth consecutive postseason series. They’ll have to win three consecutive games against the Dodgers to advance.

As for what happened in Los Angeles, all the Braves can do is move on. They were battered, beaten and bruised. They didn’t score a run. They didn’t get any lucky breaks. They never had the fortune of a lead. Their bats diminished as the Dodgers enacted an in-house home-run derby.

On Thursday, the Braves produced six hits, each a two-out single. A runner never reached third. On Friday, terms weren’t much better. They posted three hits, failing to pose a real scoring threat after the first.

Kershaw’s artistry with the ball rivaled Picasso with the brush. He was angry he didn’t get the start in Game 1, not that any extra motivation was needed in the face of his postseason criticisms.

The Braves broke his string of success with Ender Inciarte’s two-out infield single, a batter after Ozzie Albies hit a ball off Kershaw’s leg in the fifth. The southpaw hit Lane Adams to lead off the next inning, but he coaxed a double play from Johan Camargo.

Anibal Sanchez gave the Braves just 4-2/3 innings a night after starter Mike Foltynewicz pitched two. Sanchez’s biggest miscues came on Joc Pederson’s leadoff double and Machado’s homer in the first.

The latter will continue to haunt. It was a 3-0 count, two out with Pederson at third. Sanchez delivered a cutter low in the strike zone that Machado obliterated. Yasmani Grandal plastered a sinker that didn’t sink deep into the right-field bleachers for another run in the fifth.

Game 3 will be win or stay home for the Braves. Kevin Gausman opposes Walker Buehler. The Braves will need to win both home contests, which would be Sunday and Monday, if necessary, to force a winner take all Game 5 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

