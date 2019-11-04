Braves resign Markakis, Flowers to new deals, decline club option for Teheran

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves announced some major roster moves ahead of Monday's option deadline.
The team has re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to one-year deals worth $4 million each.
The organization declined a $12 million team option for pitcher Julio Teheran and a mutual option for outfielder Billy Hamilton.
The Braves also have extended a qualifying offer to third baseman Josh Donaldson, who now has 10 days to accept or reject it.
Julio Teheran will not make a 7th straight opening day start for the Braves in 2020 - Team declined his $12-million option pic.twitter.com/VkaWxRyyIz— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 4, 2019
Both Markakis and Flowers previously had a $6 million club option with a $2 million buyout. The team declined the option and paid the buyout before they signed the new deals.
Markakis, who turns 36 this month, has been with the team since 2015. This season, he compiled a .285 batting average in 116 games and missed 43 games with a fractured wrist.
Flowers, who is from Roswell, split catching duties with Brian McCann. McCann decided to retire, so the Braves will at least have one veteran catcher with Flowers coming back.
Teheran had been with the Braves organization for his whole career and made six straight opening day starts for the team. Teheran received a $1 million buyout and will become a free agent.
Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
