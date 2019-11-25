Braves add catcher Travis d'Arnaud

The Atlanta Braves' offseason spending spree continued with the addition of catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
D'Arnaud agreed to a two-year contract worth $16 million, the team announced Sunday. D'Arnaud will make $8 million in each year of the deal. The Braves signed catcher Tyler Flowers a one-year, $4 million deal earlier this month. The team's other main catcher, Brian McCann, retired at the end of the season.
D'Arnaud is a career .246 hitter with 63 home runs in 500 career games.
D'Arnaud, 30, split last season between the Mets, Dodgers and Rays, batting a combined .251 with 16 home runs, 69 RBI and a .745 OPS in 103 games.
The 6-foot-2, 211-pound native of Long Beach, Calif., began last season on the 10-day injured list, recovering from 2018 right-elbow surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament. New York — where he made his major league debut in 2013 — designated him for assignment after he appeared in four games, and he joined the Dodgers on a one-year, free-agent contract on May 5.
After he got a single at-bat in one game for the Dodgers, d'Arnaud was dealt to the Rays on May 10 for cash considerations.
He appeared in 92 games with Tampa, hitting .263 (86-for-327) with all 16 of his homers.
D'Arnaud's brother, Chase, was a member of the Braves in 2016-17.
The Braves now have 40 players on the club's 40-man roster.
