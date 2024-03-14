Braves, Adam Duvall agree on 1-year, $3 million contract

ATLANTA — An old friend is coming home for the Atlanta Braves.

The team announced Thursday that it has signed outfielder Adam Duvall to a 1-year, $3 million major-league contract.

This will be Duvall’s third stint with the Braves. He played for Atlanta from 2018-2020 and the team acquired him back in a trade from Miami during the 2021 season.

Duvall was a key piece of the Braves’ 2021 World Series team. Most notably, Duvall hit a grand slam in Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. He finished the World Series with six RBI.

His second stint with the Braves ended in 2022 and Duvall joined the Red Sox for the 2023 season.

