Braves' Acuna, Snitker finalists for end-of-season awards

ATLANTA - No surprise.
The Braves had two finalists for major end-of-season awards in Ronald Acuna and Brian Snitker after the team’s impressive 90-win season and National League East title.
Acuna is one of three finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year award, it was announced Monday night. Acuna joins the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler and the Nationals’ Juan Soto for the major rookie award given by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The winner will be announced next Monday.
TRENDING STORIES:
Acuna has already won the Rookie of the Year award by Baseball Digest and The Sporting News. Acuna hit .293 with 26 home runs after the left fielder was called up by the Braves in April.
Snitker was named a finalist for NL Manager of the Year. He was joined by the Rockies’ Bud Black and the Brewers’ Craig Counsell. The winner will be announced next Tuesday.
Snitker has served in many roles in the Braves organization since 1977. He was named interim manager in 2016 and full-time manager in 2017. Following this season, Snitker was rewarded with a new contract.
The Braves did not have any finalists for MVP or the Cy Young Award. First baseman Freddie Freeman was a potential MVP candidate.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}