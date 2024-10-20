Brandon McManus' field goal on the final play gives Packers a 24-22 victory over Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Brandon McManus kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired in his debut performance with Green Bay, lifting the Packers past the Houston Texans 24-22 on Sunday.

Green Bay (5-2) overcame three turnovers to win its third straight and snap the Texans’ three-game winning streak.

The Packers released rookie Brayden Narveson and signed the 33-year-old McManus on Wednesday. McManus had been out of a job since the summer, when two women sued him and the Jacksonville Jaguars in civil court alleging he sexually assaulted them when they were working as flight attendants on the Jaguars' trip to London last year.

The NFL said late last month it didn't find sufficient evidence that McManus violated the personal conduct policy. Lawyers representing McManus and the women said the civil case had been resolved.

Green Bay signed McManus because of his history of reliability from within 50 yards. And McManus delivered by making a winning kick on his first field-goal attempt with the Packers. He celebrated by doing a “Lambeau leap” into the corner of the end-zone stands.

Green Bay’s Jordan Love was 23 of 31 for 214 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Houston's Joe Mixon rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Ka’imi Fairbairn was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts and put the Texans (5-2) ahead by making a 35-yarder with 1:44 left.

C.J. Stroud was just 10 of 21 for a career-low 86 yards and was sacked four times.

On the game's final drive, the Packers were at midfield when Love hit Romeo Doubs for a 13-yard gain. An offside penalty on Houston's Will Anderson brought the Packers 5 yards closer. After a 6-yard completion from Love to Doubs got Green Bay to Houston's 26, the Packers called a timeout with 3 seconds left to set things up for McManus.

Josh Jacobs put the Packers ahead midway through the third quarter when he got his first career touchdown catch, on the sixth-year pro’s 212th overall reception. Jacobs had the NFL record for most career catches without a touchdown reception.

On second-and-goal from the 8, Jacobs caught a screen a few yards behind the line of scrimmage and ran across the middle of the field into the end zone.

But the Packers went three-and-out on their next three possessions, allowing the Texans to come back again.

The Texans built a 19-14 halftime lead by scoring 16 points off three Packers turnovers.

Injuries

Packers LB Quay Walker left in the first half to get evaluated for a concussion after teammate Kingsley Enagbare's leg inadvertently hit him in the head at the end of a play.

UP NEXT

Texans: Host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Packers: Visit the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.

