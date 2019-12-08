0 Bowl season: Georgia Southern, Georgia State accept bowl game invitations

The Bulldogs aren't the only Georgia team heading to a bowl game. Georgia State and Georgia Southern also accepted bowl invitations Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers will play Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson on New Year's Eve at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles meanwhile will face Liberty University in the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Both Georgia State and Georgia Southern finished their seasons 7-5 with a couple of marquee wins.

Georgia State opened the year with a huge win over the Tennessee Vols on the road. Georgia Southern knocked off a ranked rival Appalachian State team earlier this season.

This will be the third bowl game in five seasons for the Panthers. They lost the 2015 Cure Bowl to San Jose State, but they won the 2017 Cure Bowl against Western Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to be playing in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl against a quality opponent in Wyoming," Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said in the school's announcement. "This will be a unique experience for our football players and one that we are looking forward to. We have a great group of young men who have overcome a lot to put together a very successful season. We've accomplished a lot of firsts and records this season, and this is not only a reward, but an opportunity to do even more."

Georgia Southern is going bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. The Eagles won the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl and the 2018 Camellia Bowl.

"Our team is honored to be selected for the 2019 Cure Bowl and to represent Georgia Southern University," Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said in the school's announcement. "This year has been filled with adversity and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans. To be given the opportunity to take on a great opponent in Liberty is something we won't take lightly and we're excited about the challenge. Special thanks go out to Alan Gooch, the Orlando Sports Foundation and all of the Cure Bowl staff for selecting us. They've made a great choice and I know all of Eagle Nation will descend upon Orlando as they did for our first two bowl games. GATA!"

Tickets for both games will go on sale today. Georgia State fans can purchase Arizona Bowl tickets here. Georgia Southern fans can purchase Cure Bowl tickets here.

