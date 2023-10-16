Bills running back Damien Harris suffers neck injury, leaves field in ambulance versus Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the New York Giants and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for additional testing, the team said.

The Bills said Harris does have movement in his arms and legs.

Harris flashed a thumbs up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance. He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation.

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who sent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.