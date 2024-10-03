Bills place emphasis on defensive backups in wake of NFL's 4-game suspension of Von Miller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas didn’t think anything of Von Miller's absence at practice on Wednesday, assuming the edge rusher had a rest day, as sometimes happens for the 35-year-old veteran.

“What?” Douglas said, appearing confused when asked how the secondary will hold up against a dynamic Texans passing attack on Sunday without Buffalo's top pass-rushing threat. “He’s not playing or something?”

Douglas was apparently so preoccupied with the prospect of facing Nico Collins, who leads the NFL with 489 yards receiving, former Bills star Stefon Diggs and the potential return of Tank Dell that he missed the news of Miller's four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

“Damn. Four games,” Douglas said. “Well, we’ve been next man up since I got here, so hopefully it gives somebody else a chance to go get some more snaps and make some more plays.”

That's how it has been for the Bills during a 3-1 start. The defense has been leaning on backups to fill in for injured starters such as linebackers Matt Milano (torn left biceps) and Terrel Bernard (partially torn pectoral) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (broken right forearm).

What’s troubling is the timing of Miller’s suspension, coming on the heels of a 35-10 dud at Baltimore on Sunday for Buffalo's most lopsided loss in nearly three years. And the defense could be minus yet another starter with safety Taylor Rapp in the concussion protocol.

Though as a pass-rushing specialist Miller didn’t factor into the issues the Bills had in giving up 272 yards rushing to the Ravens, he was expected to play a larger role against C.J. Stroud and company.

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 126 1/2, which is tied for 17th on the career list with Derrick Thomas. After failing to produce a sack in 14 games, including the playoffs, last season while coming off knee surgery, Miller is tied for the Bills lead with three this year.

“The job is to move forward, right?” coach Sean McDermott said. “I’ve really been proud of the way the guys have stepped up. They’ve had to deal with quite a few situations, injuries, now in this case the suspension with Von. So I expect the same, quite honestly. ... Somebody needs to step up and they have to this point.”

McDermott called Miller’s suspension “an unfortunate situation,” while adding: “We respect the decision made by the league, and really it’s out of our control.”

Aside from saying the Bills were informed by the league in advance of the suspension being announced, McDermott said he wasn’t in a position to discuss the reasons behind the decision. “You can assume what you can assume. That’s where we’re at on it,” he said.

The NFL cited only its personal conduct policy in announcing the suspension that will keep Miller away from the Bills' facility until the week leading up to Buffalo’s home game against Miami on Nov. 3.

Miller was accused in November of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills' bye week. He turned himself in to police after he was charged with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The woman and Miller had been in a relationship for seven years and have two other children together.

No charges have been filed. Miller said in July he considered the case closed based on feedback from his attorneys.

The NFL was conducting its own investigation into the matter, and reserved the right to discipline Miller based on conduct deemed detrimental to the sport.

A person with direct knowledge of the NFL’s decision said the suspension was directly related to the November allegations. The person spoke on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't detailed its reasoning publicly.

A police affidavit regarding the alleged assault on Nov. 29 said Miller put his hands on his girlfriend’s neck, pulled out her hair and threw her on the couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, officers wrote.

In December, Miller disputed the allegations, calling them false and “blown out of proportion.” Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he was alleged to have done.

The Bills have turned their attention to Sunday, with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa starting, ahead of veteran backup Dawuane Smoot and rookie Javon Solomon, who has been limited to two games this season.

“Nobody knows any details, so I’m sure my reaction is probably the same as yours. You know, I’m confused,” Epenesa said. “But from a football standpoint, everybody knows what they’re supposed to do or what the job is. So it’ll be easy from there just to execute.”

Notes: Bernard was listed as being limited in practice, and said he still has several tests to pass before being cleared to play. ... Johnson practiced with his right arm heavily wrapped and could only say “We’ll see,” regarding the prospect of playing Sunday. ... Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (hamstring) and WR Khalil Shakir (right ankle) did not practice and their status to play on Sunday is uncertain.

