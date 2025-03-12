Bills keep Damar Hamlin off market, agreeing to 1-year deal with safety who went into cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, keeping the unrestricted free agent off the market.

Hamlin started in 14 games last year, one season after going into cardiac arrest during a game.

He will compete with second-year player Cole Bishop to stay in the starting lineup opposite returning veteran Taylor Rapp.

Hamlin had two interceptions and 89 tackles for the Bills last season. He was limited to two games in the 2023 season, following his near-death experience.

He has started 27 games and played in 48 games over four seasons with the Bills, who drafted the former Pittsburgh star in the sixth round in 2021.

The five-time defending AFC East champions made one of the bigger splashes in NFL free agency, adding edge rusher Joey Bosa with a one-year, $12.6 million agreement. Bosa is joining the Bills after they cut Von Miller to free up salary-cap space.

Buffalo previously bolstered depth by re-signing running back Ty Johnson, fullback Reggie Gilliam, receiver Joshua Palmer and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.