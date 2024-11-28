Bill Battle, former Tennessee coach and Alabama AD who founded licensing company, dies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Bill Battle III, who was athletic director at his alma mater, Alabama, where he played for Paul “Bear” Bryant's first national championship team, then later coached the Tennessee Volunteers and founded the Collegiate Licensing Company, has died. He was 82.

Alabama released a statement Thursday saying that Battle had died. No details were provided.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how much Coach Battle means to The University of Alabama and college athletics, as a whole," athletic director Greg Byrne said. “He excelled in so many areas and was a true visionary.”

Born in Birmingham, Battle was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide between 1960 and 1962 and helped Bryant win his first national title in 1961.

Battle started his coaching career at Oklahoma, where he earned a master's degree in education in 1964 while working under Bud Wilkinson. He was an assistant at Army during a two-year military tour in 1964-65.

He moved to Tennessee in 1966 and was an assistant coach for four years. When Doug Dickey left for the same job at Florida in 1970, the 28-year-old Battle became the youngest head coach at the time. Battle went 59-22-2 with the Volunteers, winning four of five bowl games.

In 1972, Battle named Condredge Holloway the Vols' starting quarterback, making him the first Black player to start at that position for a Southeastern Conference team. Tennessee played its first night game at Neyland Stadium that same season against Penn State.

In 1981, Battle founded the Collegiate Licensing Company and was president and CEO until 2002. The company was bought by IMG in 2007.

Battle took over as athletic director at Alabama in 2013, spending four years on the job. The Crimson Tide won three national championships during his tenure, and he later served as special assistant to the university president.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Battle “first class” and said he represented the university with “tremendous character and integrity.” Saban praised Battle for revolutionizing the business of college athletics.

"I got to know him best when he returned to direct the Alabama athletics department where his vision and leadership were driving factors in the Crimson Tide's success that resulted in our 2015 national championship," Saban said.

Battle is a member of several halls of fame. He also was honored by the National Football Foundation, received a lifetime achievement award from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and was recipient of the 2005 Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award.

“Bill was an innovative leader who had a distinguished career as a coach, businessman, and athletics director, who loved his family and was committed to the special opportunities presented through intercollegiate athletics,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.