Bengals expected to sign tight end Noah Fant

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Tight end Noah Fant is expected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team has not announced the signing, but coach Zac Taylor said before Thursday's practice “we potentially have a good signing there" when asked about reports of a deal. ESPN reported the sides were working on a one-year contract.

“You’ve got a player that’s really a plus player in both the run and the pass. At the point of attack blocking, back side of blocking. Protection, can help you. Also really explosive as a receiver," Taylor said about Fant. "Great size, great explosiveness, really good hands. Tough to bring down. We really feel good about where our tight end room will be.”

Fant visited the Bengals last week after being released by the Seattle Seahawks on July 20. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season. Fant also visited New Orleans and Miami after his trip to Cincinnati.

The addition of Fant will give quarterback Joe Burrow a solid tight end duo. Mike Gesicki is expected to the starter.

Fant will be going into his seventh season. He was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019 and spent three seasons there before going to Seattle.

