Bengals acquire Joe Flacco from the Browns in a trade that also involves draft picks

Joe Flacco is on the move again.

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) acquired the veteran quarterback from the Cleveland Browns along with a 2026 sixth-round draft pick on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick next season.

The 40-year-old Flacco gives Cincinnati another option. Jake Browning has struggled since replacing Joe Burrow, who is out with a toe injury sustained in Week 2.

Flacco started the first four games for the Browns (1-4) this season, completing 93 of 160 passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions.

“Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team.”

Rookie Dillon Gabriel replaced Flacco in the starting lineup and played well in Cleveland's 21-17 loss to Minnesota in London. Rookie Shedeur Sanders now moves up to the backup spot.

“I got that text during practice. I don’t care. I don’t give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes,” said his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. “I do love me some Shedeur Sanders, though, believe that. I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don’t. I’m a coach trying to win just like they’re trying to win games. I could care less who they traded.”

Flacco, who was Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens 13 years ago, has played for the Broncos, Jets, Eagles, Jets again, Browns, Colts, Browns again and now the Bengals.

If Flacco starts against Green Bay this week, he will become the seventh QB since at least 1950 to start against the same opponent twice in a season with a different team. Kyle Orton didn’t twice.

The Bengals were 4-3 with Browning in 2023 and he led them to a comeback win in Week 2 against the Jaguars after Burrow left the game. But Cincinnati has lost each of his three starts and Browning has six TDs and eight picks so far.

The Bengals released Brett Rypien after the trade.

Flacco has thrown for 46,512 yards, 259 TDs and 168 INTs in 18 seasons. He is 10-6 in the playoffs with 3530 yards passing, 26 TDs and 12 INTs.

