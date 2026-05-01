Beep! Beep! Magic coach Jamahl Mosley's pregame media session interrupted by false alarms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Evidently, the alarm system at Orlando's Kia Center did not want to hear any talk about the Magic potentially going to a Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons.

The alarms began blaring in the arena during Magic coach Jamahl Mosley's pregame media availability in advance of Game 6 of the series on Friday night, doing so while he was being asked if injured forward Franz Wagner might be able to play in a Game 7.

And as that question was being asked, the horns started.

“That's not a good sign,” Mosley said.

Mosley went on to answer the question, explaining that it all hinges on how Wagner responds to treatment. He did that while a computerized voice gave instructions on what people who were in the building should have been doing at that moment.

The alarms returned again a few seconds later, and Mosley decided that was his cue to end the talk.

“All right, that's good, thank you, appreciate it,” Mosley said.

For the record, a team official confirmed that the alarms were false. And Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff's pregame media session, which started about 10 minutes after Mosley's ended, went off without any alarms.

The Magic took a 3-2 lead into Game 6 of the series on Friday.

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