Bears activate LB Tremaine Edmunds from injured reserve prior; Jacobs, Watson available for Packers

CHICAGO — The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears activated linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from injured reserve prior to their showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

Edmunds had missed the previous four games due to a groin injury. He had four interceptions and was third on the team behind league leader Kevin Byard and Nahshon Wright.

For the Packers, star running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Christian Watson were available after being listed as questionable. Right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams were out.

Jacobs, a three-time Pro Bowler, reinjured his knee early in last week's loss at Denver, though he continued to play and finished with a rushing and receiving touchdown. Watson (chest/shoulder), Tom (back/knee) and Williams (knee) exited that game.

The Bears (10-4) held a narrow lead over Green Bay (9-4-1) in the division. They were looking to get payback for a loss at Lambeau Field two weeks ago that briefly knocked them out of first place.

Chicago rebounded with an easy win over Cleveland and regained the division lead with the Packers losing at Denver. Green Bay also lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons to a season-ending knee injury in that game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.