Barcelona's Spanish league game is postponed after death of team doctor

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna in the Spanish league was postponed on Saturday after the death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Fans were informed of the decision around 15 minutes before the game was scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening” and extended its “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

“I can’t believe it,” Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo wrote on X. “Rest in peace, Doc.”

The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after having previously worked with its futsal team.

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to postpone the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta said that Miñarro Garcia had died “suddenly” as the team gathered hours before the game. Unconfirmed local media reports said the death occurred at a team hotel.

“The players, staff and coach were all incredibly sad because he was a man loved by everyone,” Laporta said. “We thought it was best to ask for the game to be postponed.”

Laporta thanked Osasuna and La Liga for their understanding.

Barcelona leads the league by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

Winning with nine

Alaves held on to upset fifth-placed Villarreal 1-0 despite having two players sent off and an injury scare to goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Sivera was one of the Alaves players sent off — in the 58th minute — when he fouled Ayoze Pérez during a one-on-one situation that ended in a frightening collision. Sivera seemed to lose consciousness momentarily when his body went limp on the turf before he recovered and was able to walk off the field.

Alaves also lost Antonio Blanco with a second yellow card during 15 minutes of second-half injury time.

Manu Sánchez scored the game’s only goal in the 11th minute for Alaves' first home win since Nov. 1.

Other results

Celta fought back for a 2-1 victory over Leganes to move into eighth place, while Valencia exited the relegation zone after handing last-place Valladolid a 2-1 defeat.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.