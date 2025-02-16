Azzi Fudd helps No. 4 UConn end No. 7 South Carolina's 71-game home win streak with 87-58 rout

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 28 points and No. 7 UConn ended No. 4 South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak with an 87-58 victory Sunday.

Sarah Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (24-3), who had lost their past four to the Gamecocks. Paige Bueckers had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as UConn took control late in the opening quarter and was up by 22 points by halftime.

Uncharacteristically, defending champion South Carolina could not respond and lost for the first time at home since North Carolina State beat the Gamecocks 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020. That ended the fourth longest home winning streak ever in women's Division I basketball history.

Fudd followed up a career-best 34-point performance in a win over St. John’s this Wednesday by torching the Gamecocks. She had six of UConn’s 13 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter to close off any South Carolina hope of a comeback.

Joyce Edwards had 17 points to lead South Carolina (23-3).

Takeaways

UConn: It was a big win for the Huskies, who fell at another SEC opponent, Tennessee 80-76, earlier this month. With a healthy Fudd playing at this level, UConn can be a championship contender.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had lost a total of three games the past three seasons and were sent reeling by No. 3 Texas last Sunday before Sunday. Coach Dawn Staley will need to find answers in hurry.

Key moment

UConn trailed 11-9 early on Edwards’ basket. Then the Huskies took off on a 22-3 surge the next 10 minutes to take control and led 45-23 at the half.

Key stat

South Carolina came in outrebounding opponents by more than eight boards a game. UConn turned that around, holding a 48-29 advantage on the glass.

Up next

UConn continues a three-game road trip at Seton Hall on Wednesday night. South Carolina ends a three-game homestand against Arkansas on Thursday night.

