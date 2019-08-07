Austin Riley will be placed on IL with knee issue

The Braves will place outfielder Austin Riley on the injured list because of a knee-ligament issue, manager Brian Snitker said following Wednesday's 11-7 victory against the Twins.
Riley, 22, was injured in the weight room during warm-ups Tuesday. He was expected to play Wednesday, but woke up with discomfort in his right knee. The severity of the discomfort isn't known.
"Austin has some knee issues," Snitker said. "We're going to put him on the IL. We'll get him checked more. He got checked (Wednesday). He's going to be looked at by our doctors tomorrow. Woke up this morning, his knee wasn't doing real good."
Riley woke with a stiff knee. Snitker stressed the details aren't 100 percent known, but it's enough to require sidelining the rookie slugger. The training staff just pinpointed it as a ligament issue.
After a hot start following his May 15 debut, Riley has leveled off. In June and July, Riley hit a combined .200 (34-for-170). He's still been a threatening power presence in the Braves' lineup, clubbing 17 homers with 45 RBIs in 66 games, though he's hit only three home runs in his past 24 games, since June 29.
The Braves will announce the corresponding roster move Thursday. The move won't include the return of shortstop Dansby Swanson, who will play at least one rehab game before rejoining the team.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}