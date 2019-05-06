Atlanta United's Barco named MLS player of the week

Ezequiel Barco’s going-away gift as he leaves to join the Argentina U-20 national team for the upcoming World Cup was to be named the MLS Player of the Week on Monday after helping Atlanta United defeat Sporting KC 3-0 on Sunday.
Barco scored his fourth goal and assisted on Josef Martinez’s second goal as part of an effort that included six shots, three on goal, and several chances created.
Barco’s goal was a low, hard shot into the lower left corner from 20 yards.
Barco also helped Martinez score his first goal because it was hist shot that was palmed by Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia into Martinez’s path.
Barco and Martinez are tied for the team lead with four goals.
Atlanta United (3-3-2) will host Toronto on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
