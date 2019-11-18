Atlanta United will open 2020 season at Nashville

Atlanta United will open the 2020 MLS regular season at expansion franchise Nashville SC on Feb. 29, the team announced Monday. The game will be played at 8 p.m. (ET) at Nissan Stadium.
The remainder of Atlanta United’s regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date.
It was earlier announced that Atlanta United will play in Chicago Fire’s home opener on March 21.
Atlanta United will begin its competitive schedule for 2020 by competing in the Champions League, with round of 16 games scheduled for Feb. 18-20 and Feb. 25-27.
