ATLANTA - Atlanta United will play at NYCFC on Saturday in a huge game not only for the MLS Eastern Conference, but the league itself.

The Five Stripes lead the league in points (29), while NYCFC has 27.

The teams feature dynamic, respected managers in Gerardo Martino and Patrick Vieira. The teams feature prolific scorers in Josef Martinez and David Villa. The teams feature underrated defenses led by Brad Guzan and Lilburn’s Sean Johnson.

Michael Lewis, who covers all things soccer in New York, answered three questions ahead of the game:

Q: Did any NYCFC players pick up any injuries in the U.S. Open Cup that could affect Saturday?

A: The only injury was to reserve defender Cedric Hountondji, who suffered a leg injury in the 4-0 Open Cup loss to the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night. However, the team received some distressing news Thursday when it was announced that Venezuelan international midfielder Yangel Herrera was lost for the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle. Herrera, on loan from Manchester City, is a rising young star. Herrera did a lot of the dirty work and will be difficult to replace. NYCFC will have to find another partner for Alex Ring at defensive midfield.

Q: What is team’s morale following another loss to Red Bulls?

A: The team was down, but since City used only four regulars in its Starting XI, it wasn't the end of the world. Don't get me wrong. They didn't like losing, but the players know they face a great challenge from Atlanta United Saturday. If NYCFC wants to go places in the playoffs, it must get a result at Yankee Stadium because Atlanta looks like one of those teams that can go far in the postseason.

Q: Is Patrick Vieira’s situation a distraction?

A: Some players might say that it isn't, but it has to wear on them after a while. The rumors and news reports just don't go away. Head coach Patrick Vieira has put in a system, and a successful one at that. The players are accustomed to it. If a new coach comes in, what sort of system, formation, etc. will be deploy? The players like and respect Vieira. I don't think they would want to see what they have accomplished upended midway through the season. As for the rumors and reports, obviously, I don't know if they are true, but as a friend once reminded me, "Where there's smoke, there's fire." I guess we'll have to see how everything plays out. If the rumors persist, it cannot be good for the players.

