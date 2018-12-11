0 Atlanta United trades Garza to FC Cincinnati

ATLANTA - Atlanta United traded starting fullback Greg Garza to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Garza was acquired by Cincinnati in exchange for $200,00 in General Allocation Money and $250,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

The move comes three days after Atlanta United captured the MLS Cup and one day after a celebratory parade.

“Greg was a consummate professional during his two years with our club and served as a good role model for our younger players while also playing an integral role in our run to MLS Cup,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement released by the team. “We want to thank him for his dedication to the club and wish him well throughout the rest of his career.”

Garza’s skill as an attacking fullback and his relatively low salary of less than $200,000 combine to make him coveted by other MLS teams. Vancouver was one of a few teams that reportedly had interest. The 27-year old made 35 starts for the Five Stripes across the past two seasons, scoring three goals and adding eight assists. He spent the first season with the MLS champs on loan from Tijuana in LIGA MX. The loan was turned into a transfer before the 2018 season.

Atlanta United had the flexibility to trade Garza because it has three more left backs: George Bello, Jose Hernandez and Chris McCann.

Bello, a 16-year-old Douglasville resident, made three appearances and two starts last season. He was considered one of the bright prospects in U.S. soccer.

Hernandez made one appearance for Atlanta United last season.

McCann has 30 starts as part of 45 appearances for Atlanta United the past two seasons.

This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

