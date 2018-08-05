0 Atlanta United ties Toronto 2-2

ATLANTA - Josef Martinez can’t stop scoring, but a late goal cost Atlanta United a chance at winning.

Martinez scored two more goals, but a goal in stoppage time by Tosaint Ricketts resulted in Atlanta United drawing Toronto 2-2 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Martinez has 26 goals this season and needs one more to tie the MLS single-season record. Atlanta United has 10 games remaining, starting with Columbus on Aug. 19.

Atlanta United (14-4-6) remains unbeaten in its past five in front of 45,191. It increased its league-leading points total to 48 and is still on pace to break the league’s single-season points record of 69, set by Toronto (6-11-5) last season on its way to winning the MLS Cup.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino, perhaps by necessity because of injuries and by choice because of Toronto’s Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, went back to the 3-5-2 formation that his team used 13 times previously this season. However, it was the first time the team used it since June 9 at NYCFC.

Beset by injuries most of the season, Toronto manager Greg Vanney was able to field a very strong lineup that included Giovinco, Altidore, Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez.

Atlanta United missed two scoring opportunities in the first half.

First, Miguel Almiron ran past Michael Bradley, behind Toronto’s defense and onto a pass from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. Almiron ran around the ball and shanked a shot wide.

Second, Martinez also got behind Toronto’s defense. Hector Villalba found him with a simple cross. Martinez’s shot from 12 yards hit goalkeeper Alex Bono in the jaw and shoulder, forcing him to receive treatment.

Toronto wasn’t as wasteful. A pass from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was intercepted by Altidore 20 yards from Atlanta United’s goal. He passed wide to the right to Auro, who hit a cross into the penalty box where Giovinco, standing unmarked between three Atlanta United defenders, tapped it in to give the Reds a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

Atlanta United needed less than six minutes to find the equalizer and Martinez was the catalyst. First, he was taken down by Bono, who received a yellow card, in the penalty box. Next, Martinez converted the penalty to tie the score. It was the seventh consecutive game in which Martinez has scored. That's tied for the second longest streak in MLS history. It was also Martinez’s sixth penalty kick goal this season.

But, Martinez wasn’t done.

His glancing header in the 67th minute gave Atlanta United a 2-1 lead. Villalba earned the assist with a beautifully weighted pass from the right wing. Michael Parkhurst also was given an assist. It was the second of his Atlanta United career.

Atlanta United wasted two more chances in the second half, one by Almiron and another by Villalba, and Toronto again made them play when Jonathan Osorio’s cross was put in by Ricketts.

The ending of the game was marred by Chris Mavinga hitting Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in the face, resulting in a red card.

