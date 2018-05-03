0 Atlanta United: Things to know about The Chicago Fire

ATLANTA - Eight matches are in the books for Atlanta United, and the Five Stripes are still riding their wave of success heading into the month of May. Other than playing the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) to a 2-2 over two weeks ago, the Five Stripes only blemish still lies at the feet of the Houston Dynamo in the first match of the season.

What’s interesting, however, is that Atlanta United has been able to string together its series of wins in different ways. In some matches, the Five Stripes rely heavily on their speed on offense and their dynamic scoring from their midfielders and forwards – Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel, Hector Villalba. In other games, the AU defense has made it difficult for opponents to score, especially in the toughest portions of the game with players like defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Then, considering the young talent on the club’s team in Ezequiel Barco and Darlington Nagbe to name a few, the Five Stripes have a solid combination of stellar players, exceptional defense and plethora of young players who are only getting more playing time and improving through each match of the season.

Against the Montreal Impact, the Five Stripes got off to a slow start, which one has to credit the Impact’s defense for making passes and scoring opportunities difficult for almost the entire match.

“It was a difficult game against a difficult opponent,” said midfielder Miguel Almiron after Saturday’s 4-1 come-from-behind victory over Montreal. “They complicated things for us in the first half with a quick goal. They really closed down things for us in the first half. It was difficult for us to break through, but luckily in the second half, we were able to do it.”

As Almiron stated and in true AU fashion, the Five Stripes found a way to get in a rhythm and converted on scoring opportunities, the story of their entire season thus far. Each week, head coach Tata Martino praises the chemistry his team has built, something that has played a big part in Atlanta United success.

The Five Stripes are having a special season, and it can only get better as long as they continue to play for each other and play smart on both sides of the ball.

Atlanta United returns to action Saturday for a road match against the Chicago Fire. The Fire (2-3-2) are coming off a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC, the reigning MLS Cup champs. While the Fire are in the bottom half of the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Chicago will be looking to give the Five Stripes their second loss of the season.

Here are a few things to know about The Chicago Fire:

Head Coach: Veljko Paunović

The Chicago Fire is tied for seventh in the MLS East with Philadelphia Union. Despite a rough start through seven games this season, the Fire finished the 2017 campaign 16-11-7, going 12-2-3 on their home field. Currently, Chicago is 1-2-1 at home, with losses to Sporting Kansas City (4-3) and LA Galaxy (1-0).

Atlanta United – Chicago Fire Series

The Chicago Fire needed only two goals and solid defense to keep the Five Stripes off the scoreboard, defeating Atlanta United 2-0. Luis Solignac and Nemanja Nikolic scored the two goals for the Fire.

Players to Watch for Chicago Fire

Nemanja Nikolic, forward: Nikolic leads the team in goals with five, 11 shots on goal and is tied for the most shots taken (16) with teammate Aleksander Katai.

Aleksander Katai, midfielder: Katai is second on the team in goals with two and has recorded 16 shots.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, midfielder: Schweinsteiger leads the team with four assists and one goal this season.

Brandon Vincent, defender: Vincent has recorded two assists.

Richard Sanchez, goalkeeper: Sanchez has 24 saves and one shutout on 37 shots faced.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 8:30 p.m.

