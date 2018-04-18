0 Atlanta United: Things to know about LA Galaxy

ATLANTA - Through six games in its expansion season, Atlanta United (4-1-1) had recorded a 2-2-2 record and was coming off a 2-1 road loss to the Montreal Impact. A year later, the Five Stripes sit in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference with 13 points, the third-most points in the MLS behind Sporting Kansas City (14) and New York City FC (17).

Atlanta United failed to pick up its fifth straight win, playing NYCFC to a 2-2 draw. The good thing, however, is that the Five Stripes did not lose and gained valuable experience playing in high-caliber, early-season games, which could really help them down the stretch of the season and preparing for the playoffs when the regular season ends.

Atlanta United prepares for only its third road game of the season against MLS Western Conference LA Galaxy, which is coming off a 1-0 road win over the Chicago Fire.

Here are a few things to know about the LA Galaxy:

LA Galaxy (3-2-1)

Head Coach: Sigi Schmid

LA Galaxy sits in second in the MLS Western Conference with 10 points, tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Galaxy averages 1.67 points per game.

The last time out, LA Galaxy used a goal from the talented forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to win its third match of the season. Defender Ashley Cole set up the talented Ibrahimovic for the goal, sending a cross pass for the Swedish forward to notch the Galaxy’s only goal in the game.

One stat that stood out for the Galaxy was that it kept the Fire to just one shot in the first half of the match. In the second frame, the solid defense from LA Galaxy – which is not surprising – continued behind the play of stellar goalkeeper David Bingham, who made several key saves down the stretch of the game to keep Chicago off the scoreboard.

2017 Season: LA Galaxy finished 8-18-8 and last in the conference, tied with D.C. United for the least amount of points in MLS.

Atlanta United-LA Galaxy Series

Atlanta United defeated a 10-man LA Galaxy team 4-0. The Five Stripes scored four goals in the first half of the match, which included a brace from former AU player Yasmil Asad, one goal from Josef Martinez and one from Miguel Almiron. In the second half of the match, the Five Stripes dominated in terms of possession and prevented the Galaxy from scoring to earn its eighth clean sheet of the season.

Players to watch for LA Galaxy

# 9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, forward: Ibrahimovic leads the club in goals, recording three for the season. The forward also leads the club in shots (11) and shots on goal (8).

#24 Emmanuel Boateng, midfielder: Boateng leads the club in assists with two.

# 7 Romain Alessandrini, midfielder: Alessandrini has recorded nine shots, third best on the club.

# 11 Ola Kamara, forward: Kamara has recorded the second most shots for the club with 11.

#1 David Bingham, goalkeeper: Bingham ranks fifth in MLS in saves with 22 on 29 shots faced, including two shutouts.

Saturday’s match will begin at 10:30 p.m. at the StubHub Center.

