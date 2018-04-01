Atlanta United survives cold, Minnesota United

MINNEAPOLIS - An own-goal by Minnesota United’s Francisco Calvo lifted 10-man Atlanta United to a 1-0 win on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
The own-goal came in the third minute after Hector Villalba’s headed shot ricocheted off the crossbar, against Calvo, and over the line.
It was Atlanta United’s third consecutive victory and second at Minnesota United. Last year’s 6-1 win was the first in franchise history and became notable because it was played in inches of snow.
Atlanta United’s Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was ejected in the 38th minute after receiving his second yellow card in the game.
MOOD 😆🙌 pic.twitter.com/WCCy0g1h7U— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}