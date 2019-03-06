0 Atlanta United needs better road form at Monterrey

MONTERREY, MEXICO - Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer has a simple request for his team when it meets Monterrey in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League Wednesday.

He will need more of the team that defeated Herediano in Champions League last week and less of the team that was beaten by D.C. United in the MLS opener on Sunday.

“I think we haven’t demonstrated our quality with the ball and without the ball,” de Boer said. “Players know this. We showed this against Herediano at home how we can play at home. This is what I want to see not just at home but (Wednesday).”

Atlanta United may have to show that quality without right wingback Julian Gressel, one of the team’s better players the previous two years. He suffered an injury during training on Monday that de Boer said means he is doubtful for Wednesday’s first leg. The second leg will be played next Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With or without Gressel, de Boer said when Atlanta United has the ball, it needs to play without fear. The energy that the team spends chasing the ball could be better used keeping the ball.

It has had difficulty turning possessions into meaningful chances in road games this season. At Herediano in Costa Rica, the team created a few chances but could only capitalize with the lone goal. It put just two shots on goal at D.C. United.

“When we do this, we will have that quality, those skills and the possibility of having a great result (Wednesday),” de Boer said.

De Boer said it will be important for the team to try to score at least one goal against the Rayados in their 53,500-seat stadium, which is expected to be sold out.

Getting an away goal (scored by Gressel) in the 3-1 leg at Herediano in the first leg two weeks ago was a confidence boost that helped the team to a 4-0 win at Kennesaw State in the second leg.

“We want that goal because 2-0, 3-1 is a big difference,” de Boer said. “I think that we want to demonstrate again that we play very well. ... It’s mandatory. We know Monterrey is a great team. I trust that we will have results tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s game continues a congested schedule for both teams. Monterrey defeated Chivas 2-0 on Saturday on goals from Dorlan Pabon, and it will face crosstown rivals Tigres in the “Classico” on Saturday.

De Boer said he held Gonzalo Martinez and Gressel out of the starting lineup against D.C. United because he wanted to rotate the squad.

It seems likely that the team will again use many of the same starters it used the previous two games in an attempt to get something positive out of Wednesday’s match.

“Important to show everybody that we are a team that wants to keep fighting as one team,” de Boer said.

This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.