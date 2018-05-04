0 Atlanta United looks to extend unbeaten streak to eight against Chicago Fire

ATLANTA - Atlanta United began the 2018 season with high hopes, coming off a record-breaking expansion year with sellout crowds in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and even earning a shot at the MLS playoffs.

When the Houston Dynamo routed the Five Stripes 4-0 in the season opener, fans were shocked. There was a brief period of uncertainty surrounding the club, especially coming off an interesting preseason that brought a lot of talented new pieces to the club, requiring AU coach Tata Martino to stress the importance of team chemistry to his players.

Since suffering that loss eight weeks ago, the Five Stripes have been an entirely different team. Other than playing NYCFC to a 2-2 draw, AU has built on its team chemistry each week, constantly improved on both sides of the ball and younger talented players have begun to emerge and find their role.

With two months of early-season success behind them, the Five Stripes will begin a tough stretch of matches for the month of May that include playing against the MLS Western Conference leader Sporting Kansas City and a slate of the better half of the MLS East opponents in the Chicago Fire, Orlando City SC, the New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution.

AU midfielder Kevin Kratz knows that his teammates cannot bask in their past success because the season is still going, with lots of important games coming ahead.

“We have to put everything on the table again,” Kratz said in an article to reporters. “That’s what we think we do very well now is we take one game at a time. We had a successful time, but now it’s the next game.”

Considering Kratz’s statement, Atlanta United’s priority is its match against the Chicago Fire on the road Saturday evening. The Fire (2-3-2) split the season series with the Five Stripes a year ago, with both clubs winning on their respective fields.

Chicago is tied for seventh in the MLS East, but the Fire’s record is not a true indicator of how good they are and the level of talent they have. Chicago’s forward and reigning Golden Boot winner, Nemanja Nikolic, has proven that he can impact any game in favor for the Fire.

“They have good players. They have the league’s top scorer,” said defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. “They have good players in attack that we have to pay attention to because they are dangerous, and they can hurt us.”

Nemanja, who leads the Fire in goals and tied for second with his teammate for shots, has a consistent way of finding himself in scoring opportunities due to his ability to finish plays. Nikolic ability to score and make the right passes to get his teammates involved in the box is crucial to the Fire’s success, something Atlanta United will need to keep a close eye on during the game.

Next to Nemanja, the second player the Five Stripes will need to keep an eye out for is midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. The midfielder is not just a midfielder. Schweinsteiger plays the role of the sweeper, giving him the ability to play behind the defense and play in the midfield. The German’s passing skills are top-notch, which allow him to get his teammates involved on long passes and dictate the possession of the game for the Fire.

Players like AU midfielder Jeff Larentowicz know that it will be important for the Five Stripes to get pressure on Schweinsteiger and prevent him from getting into a rhythm of establishing possession and creating scoring opportunities for the Fire.

“He’s an exceptional passer,” Larentowicz said in an article on the team’s website. “I think if we can put him under pressure then that could eliminate the time he has on the ball the ability he can make a good pass.”

Schweinsteiger, who recorded two assists last week against Toronto FC, leads the Fire in assists with four and has recorded one goal this season.

As for Atlanta United, establishing and getting pressure on Schweinsteiger will be a major part in whether the Fives Stripes have success in the match. AU’s midfielders and strikers must be ready to combat Schweinsteiger’s ability to impact the game. Michael Parkhurst, Pirez and Chris McCann will need to be on full alert as well.

Offensively, it will be important for Atlanta United to get a quick start and find scoring opportunities early. That means getting Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez involved early.

Martinez and Almiron are tied for the most goals in MLS with six respectively. The quicker the two can impact the match early on, the better it will be for Atlanta United. In the last four matches, Almiron has recorded five goals and two assists, earning him the MLS Player of the Month for April.

The Five Stripes also have other weapons in Ezequiel Barco and Tito Villalba who could have an impact in this game as well. Villalba, who is still getting back in tip-top shape, could be an extra added impact player for the Fire to deal with in Saturday’s match.

Saturday’s match will begin at 8:30 p.m.

