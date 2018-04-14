0 Atlanta United looks to defend its home field against NYCFC

ATLANTA - New York City Football Club has never played a game against Atlanta United inside of the electrifying Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The two teams, which played each other twice in 2017, split the season series, with Atlanta United winning its home match against NYCFC 3-1 May 28 at Bobby-Dodd Stadium, the former home of the Five Stripes.

A lot has changed since May 2017, and for starters, the culture and excitement from fans who grace the stands of Mercedes-Benz Stadium have proven to be a bit overwhelming for visiting opponents.

“It’s the atmosphere,” said Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to reporters. “The fans come to all the games and the stadium sells out. This is key for us because we have extra motivation.”

Atlanta United (4-1-0) shattered its own MLS attendance record of 72,035 set last fall in its first home game of the 2018 season against D.C. United. The fans are a difference maker when the Five Stripes play at home as the “Unite and Conquer” spirit is in full throttle.

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Five Stripes will look to use their “12th Man” when they face a talented NYCFC team Sunday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Echoing Pirez, Gressel, after his solid performance in the Five Stripes dominating performance against LAFC, said the home field can make a big difference.

“It’s just our home turf,” Gressel said. “The other team gets a little intimidated here and there because of the fans. We’re really comfortable on that field (Mercedes-Benz Stadium field) and we feel good.”

NYCFC (5-0-1) enters Sunday’s game coming off a dominating performance in defeating Real Salt Lake 4-0 Wednesday evening. As expected, NYCFC features lots of talented players who can move the ball quickly up and around the field and strike quickly.

Against Real Salt Lake, forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and midfielder Maximiliano Moralez played a big part in NYCFC’s success, scoring goals early in the first half to set the tone.

Beyond Moralez and Tajouri-Shradi, NYCFC has lots of depth that includes David Villa, Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina, Jo Inge Berget and newcomer Ebenezer Ofori, who scored his first goal for NYCFC against Real Salt Lake.

Pirez told reporters that it will be very important for him and his teammates to communicate on the field in Sunday’s game, if they want to win.

“They are star players, they are really good,” Pirez said. “We have to pay a lot of attention, because if not, they are very dangerous. We have to have a lot of communication with Michael Parkhurst, Chris McCann or Miles Robinson.”

Atlanta United will be challenged with stopping NYCFC’s playmakers on offense but also the limiting the scoring opportunities from other players as well.

The Five Stripes, which scored five goals in a rout over LAFC, could also face some adversity in finishing on potential scoring opportunities due to NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Johnson ranks second in the MLS in saves, recording 25 through six games this season.

It will be critical for AU to get a solid start offensively in the game, particularly with moving the ball and setting up good scoring opportunities. Josef Martinez, who suffered an injury on Wednesday when he collided with a player in a practice drill, could be playing with a cast in Sunday’s match.

Martinez is tied with Sporting Kansas City’s Felipe Gutierrez for the most goals in the MLS this season with five. Against NYCFC, the Five Stripes will need contribution from Martinez, Almiron as well as other players who provide great depth to Atlanta United’s talented team.

Midfielder Ezequiel Escobar returned to practice Thursday and could be very beneficial for the Five Stripes if his number is called on Sunday. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez will return after serving his one-match suspension.

As more of a negative, it is not certain if the Five Stripes will have midfielder Hector Villalba and defender Franco Escobar, according to Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Depending on what formation AU head coach Tata Martino plans to use, that will determine which players he will use in the game.

The best thing, however, is that Martino has the options.

Sunday's match will begin at 6 p.m.

