Atlanta United draws with Portland 1-1

Atlanta United was back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its first Major League Soccer home game in three weeks.
The game against the Portland Timbers ended in a draw.
Although the Five Stripes entered Sunday's match leading the Supporters Shield standings by a single point, they had to beware of the opponent which came to town with an unbeaten streak of eight in MLS games.
TRENDING STORIES:
Josef Martinez sported a mask to protect his broken nose that he suffered 11 days ago.
In the 33rd minute, as the Timbers had a free kick, Samuel Armenteros got the initial shot and Brad Guzan stopped it, but right there for the rebound was Larrys Mabiala who took Portland to the board with a goal.
The first half ended 1-0 but in the 56th minute, off a pair of deflections, Julian Gressel hammered home his second goal of the season and the seventh of his career.
Atlanta United dominated possession but couldn't get another goal.
The game ended 1-1.
The Five Stripes will face Orlando City next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}