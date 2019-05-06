0 Atlanta United dominates Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With “Game of Thrones” among its competition on television and social media, Atlanta United proved just as ruthless as some of that show’s characters in a 3-0 victory over a depleted Sporting KC Sunday night.

Two goals from Josef Martinez around one from Ezequiel Barco were enough for the Five Stripes to win two consecutive games for the first time this season in its best performance under manager Frank de Boer. Though some of the team’s supporters missed it because they said they were going to watch the game on tape because they wanted to watch “Game of Thrones” first. The team dominated possession with 19 shots, eight on goal, against outmanned Sporting KC.

“I’m very pleased,” de Boer said. “It was a very solid performance. We created our chances. We gave almost nothing away. We were confident on the ball. This is what you want to see, of course, from our team.”

The three points pushed Atlanta United’s (3-3-2) total to 11 as it will next host Toronto (5-2-1) Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the second in a stretch of eight games in 28 days.

Facing the glut of games, de Boer made just one unusual move with his starting line for Sunday’s game: Michael Parkhurst at left fullback. It was the first time in 287 appearances in MLS that Parkhurst started at that same position, according to transfermarkt.com. He did make eight starts there with Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

De Boer said Parkhurst started at left back instead of the left-footed Brek Shea because Johnny Russell, who he said arguably Sporting KC’s best player, likes to cut inside. Doing so would put him against Parkhurst’s stronger right foot.

De Boer also chose a different tactic in the first half than it has used previously this season: it had fullbacks Parkhurst and Franco Escobar attacking up the channels to either side of Josef Martinez. Typically when they attack, they stay out very wide.

