Atlanta United defeats Montreal 4, 1

    By: Doug Roberson | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Two goals by Miguel Almiron, one on a penalty kick and another a toe-poke from 18 yards, and two free kicks by Kevin Kratz lifted Atlanta United to a 4-1 victory against Montreal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    With a reported attendance of 45,039, Atlanta United (6-1-1) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games, including six wins. It will next play at Chicago on May 5.

    It marked the first time this season that Atlanta United’s 18 was at full strength with the inclusion of striker Ezequiel Barco, who missed season’s first five games, midfielder/striker Hector Villalba, who has missed the past two because of a hamstring strain, and defender Franco Escobar, who has missed the past four games because of a concussion.

    Almiron has six goals this season.

