0 Atlanta United comes up short again on road in loss to LAFC

LOS ANGELES - If Atlanta United is going to defend its MLS championship, the path to do so will almost certainly go through Los Angeles.

And it look like it’s going to be a Clark Griswold-to-Wally World-type journey.

The Five Stripes were beaten by LAFC 4-3 on Friday night in a display that cemented the West Coast team’s status as the MLS Cup favorite this season, and left Atlanta United once again wondering why it is playing so poorly on the road.

Atlanta United is 0-fer in its past six road games, outscored 17-8. For the season, it is 3-8-0 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game changed during a 12-minute span in the first half in which LAFC scored four goals, three of which were controversial either because an LAFC player appeared to be offside or dove for the foul call. Each also involved mistakes by Atlanta United defenders.

Atlanta United was saved numerous times by Brad Guzan, who had six saves, few easy, through 85 minutes.

“Of course, we started very well,” de Boer said. “In 20 minutes, we threw away the game.”

Atlanta United (11-9-3) will now turn its attention to the All-Star game in Orlando, followed by hosting L.A. Galaxy on Aug. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer kept most of the starting lineup from last week’s 2-0 win at D.C. United. Guzan started in goal with Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Miles Robinson and Franco Escobar as the centerbacks. Julian Gressel and Mo Adams were the wingbacks with Eric Remedi and Darlington Nagbe the defensive midfielders. Emerson Hyndman was again slotted as the attacking midfielder for the third consecutive game, playing underneath Pity Martinez, back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench the previous two games, and Josef Martinez.

Adams, making his first start with Atlanta United since being acquired in a trade with Chicago, was in the 11 to use his speed and tenacity to try to harass LAFC’s Carlos Vela. Pity Martinez started in place of the injured Brandon Vazquez.

Adams made an impact, but it wasn’t for his defense.

After a handball was called against LAFC about 45 yards from goal, Gressel put in a free kick to the back post to Escobar, whose header wasn’t cleared by LAFC. The ball bounced to Adams, who put his shot into the upper right corner at 1:18. It was the second-fastest goal in an MLS game in team history. It was also Adams’ first goal with Atlanta United. LAFC failed to pick up Escobar, who made a smart, curling run from the top of the penalty box to the back post to get to the free kick.

LAFC tied the game at 1 in the 33rd minute on a goal by Adama Diomande, who beat Guzan to the near post. Diomande made a run from near the top of the penalty box past Gonzalez Pirez. The pass from Mark Anthony Kaye was perfect and Diomande blasted a right-footed shot.

LAFC took a 2-1 lead in the 38th minute and were again helped by what looked like a mistake by Gonzalez Pirez, who failed to connect on a ball that rolled right past his foot. After a tackle by Robinson, the ball came to Diego Rossi, who didn’t miss.

A minute later, LAFC won a penalty kick on a foul by Escobar near the top of the penalty box. Vela buried it in the lower right corner for a 3-1 lead in the 42nd minute. A replay showed that Vela dove to earn the penalty.

“I couldn’t see the replay,” de Boer said. “I think it was very light. That’s for sure.”

LAFC increased its lead to 4-1 in the 45th minute when Vela put Diomande into space behind Gonzalez Pirez. Diomande’s cross found Eduard Atuesta, who was marked by Escobar, but only needed to turn and shoot from about 6 yards.

“I honestly think we got bullied in the first half,” Gressel said. “We couldn’t get a foot on the ball until the 35th minute. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror down 4-1, maybe they take their foot off the gas. It’s always poor starts for us in away games. That’s something we have to look at and change because you can’t win games giving up four goals on the road.”

Atlanta United got a goal back when Josef Martinez scored in the second minute of injury time in first half. It was his 17th goal this season and the eighth consecutive league game in which he has scored.

Justin Meram came on for Adams to start the second half and he created an own goal in the 51st minute that cut Atlanta United’s deficit to 4-3. Meram beat his man on the left. His cross was put in by Eddie Segura.

“It’s disappointing that we reacted only in the second half,” de Boer said.

De Boer brought on Ezequiel Barco for Pity Martinez in the 59th minute. It was Barco’s first minutes in an MLS game since May 5. Martinez didn’t look happy to be taken out as he walked toward the sideline.

Barco put Josef Martinez in on goal in the 65th minute, but his shot sailed wide. It was the second time in a few minutes that Martinez didn’t capitalize on a decent scoring opportunity.

Atlanta United’s last best chance came in the 90th minute when a shot by Gressel was blocked in the 6-yard box by Jordan Harvey.

“I want to be careful with what I say; it’s more a sense of understanding what is happening and when I say that I mean being able manage the game, manage the situation, for lack of a better term, we can’t piss the game away in 20 minutes,” Guzan said. “Again the game was over in 20 minutes. We did really well to fight back, to show some intensity to find a way and give ourselves a change. In the second chance, we still had chances of course, that is going to happen when you’re pushing to score and pushing for an equalizer, but ultimately it wasn’t enough as good as we were in the second half it means nothing as we walk away with zero points.”

