Atlanta United clinches spot in MLS playoffs

Though it was beaten by Columbus 3-1, Atlanta United will get to defend its MLS title.
Atlanta United secured a spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive season because Montreal lost to Cincinnati 1-0.
Atlanta United’s magic number was 2 going into Saturday’s games. To make the playoffs, it needed to either defeat the Crew, or for either Montreal to lose or draw its game against Cincinnati.
Atlanta United is in third in the East with 48 points. Should it remain in third, it will host the sixth-place team in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Oct. 19. The MLS Cup will be held Nov. 10.
Should Atlanta United win its remaining five games, it has a chance to secure the top seed in the East, which comes with a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
