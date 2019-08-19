0 Atlanta United blanks Portland to snap MLS road losing streak

Atlanta United keeps rolling.

An “I’ll take it” short-range goal from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and a skilled, dipping long-range shot from Josef Martinez lifted Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory over Portland Sunday at Providence Park in a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup.

The win pushed Atlanta United (14-9-3) into first place with 45 points in the MLS Eastern Conference. It was Atlanta United’s seventh victory in eight games across all competitions, third in eight days, and snapped its losing streak in league games on the road at six.

“A win is always satisfying; that is the most important thing,” Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer. “You look at how you got the win and I think we fully deserved to win.”

Martinez’s goal was his 21st this season and extended his league record scoring streak to 11 games. Martinez trails LAFC’s Carlos Vela by three for the Golden Boot. Atlanta United will play Friday at Orlando.

It wasn’t an easy win for the Five Stripes. Portland created several good scoring chances, particularly in the first half. Despite playing without injured starters Eric Remedi and Franco Escobar, Atlanta United’s backline held firm. When they did break, Brad Guzan was there with one left-handed save in the second half that should go on his career highlight reel. The shutout extended Guzan’s league lead to 12.

“I was just able to react, it’s simple,” Guzan said.

De Boer selected on Sunday most of the players who started Wednesday’s Campeones Cup victory over Club America: Guzan, centerbacks Gonzalez Pirez, Miles Robinson and Flo Pogba, with right wingback Julian Gressel and left wingback Justin Meram. The defensive midfielders were Jeff Larentowicz and Darlington Nagbe. The attacking trident was Ezequiel Barco, Pity Martinez and Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead when Gonzalez Pirez poked in a rebound in the 14th minute. The goal came from a corner kick. Josef Martinez was the first to reach Pity Martinez’s free kick. Julio Cascante cleared the shot off the line, but the ball bounced off Gonzalez Pirez for his first goal this season.

“Goals change games,” Guzan said. “I told Leandro it doesn’t matter how they go in they all count the same.”

