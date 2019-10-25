0 Atlanta United advances to Eastern Conference finals

ATLANTA - Atlanta United is one win way from a chance to defend its MLS Cup.

A goal from Julian Gressel with an assist by Pity Martinez in the first half and another goal by Josef Martinez with an assist by Gressel in the second half were enough for the Five Stripes to see off Philadelphia 2-0 on Thursday in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of an announced attendance of 41,507.

Atlanta United will host Toronto at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the conference final. The winner will advance to play for the MLS Cup on Nov. 10.

It was Atlanta United's second consecutive shutout in the playoffs this season and sixth in eight playoff games in franchise history. This one came with the team down to its last healthy centerbacks.

Manager Frank de Boer made three changes from the lineup that helped Atlanta United defeat New England 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs. The first was expected: Flo Pogba in for the injured Michael Parkhurst (shoulder). The next two weren't: Mikey Ambrose, who has two starts for first team in league games since mid-April, in for Justin Meram, whose form had dipped in recent games, and Pity Martinez in for Emerson Hyndman. De Boer said last week that he thought Hyndman was part of a three-man midfield that had good balance. Pity Martinez hadn't played a minute in the previous two games. The rest of the lineup, playing out of a 4-3-3 formation, which was one more change: goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, right fullback Franco Escobar, defensive midfielders Jeff Larentowicz and Darlington Nagbe, right midfielder Gressel, left midfielder Ezequiel Barco and striker Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead with its first shot: a chip by Gressel from 17 yards that touched the underside of the crossbar after Pity Martinez put him into space in the right channel in the 10th minute. It was Gressel's seventh goal and Martinez's 10th assist.

Philadelphia began to crank up its pressure, perhaps remembering that it twice rallied from two-goal deficits to eliminate New York Red Bulls in the first round.

Guzan kept Atlanta United ahead by one in the 17th minute when he rushed out of his goal to stop Brenden Aaronson in a one-on-one. The shot came from a counterattack and pass by Sergio Santos from the left toward the top of the penalty box. The counterattack started when an Atlanta United shot was blocked, which sent the ball all the way to midfield.

Atlanta United held on to finish the half with the lead and began to take control of the game in the second.

A late stop by Raymon Gaddis prevented Josef Martinez from giving Atlanta United a 2-0 lead in the 69th minute. He was played in by Pity Martinez, who hit a nice chipped pass.

De Boer brought on Hyndman for Barco in the 73rd minute.

Josef Martinez's header went wide in the 79th minute after a back-post cross by Gressel.

De Boer used his second sub to continue shoring up the defense with Eric Remedi on for Pity Martinez in the 80th minute.

But it was Atlanta United who struck next with Josef Martinez roofing a left-footed shot past Andre Blake and into the upper left corner. Martinez outran two defenders to catch up to a long pass from Gressel.

