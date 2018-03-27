ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta could potentially host a World Cup semifinal if the 2026 FIFA World Cup is awarded to the United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States.
2026 FIFA World Cup bid books now available: https://t.co/i8IPVsiR7R— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 26, 2018
According to FIFA’s bid book, Atlanta is one of 23 candidate host cities that is built for the magnitude of the sporting event. Mercedes Benz-Stadium offers a top-notch facility for the best of the best to compete in.
Canada, Mexico, and the United States require no new stadium construction to stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Atlanta, along with the United bid, will instead be able to work with FIFA to ensure the players, officials, and fans have an extraordinary experience at the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged.
The list of the host cities for United bids includes:
Canada
Edmonton
Montréal
Toronto
Mexico
Guadalajara
Mexico City
Monterrey
United States
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Cincinnati
Dallas
Denver
Houston
Kansas City
Los Angeles
