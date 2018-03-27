  • Atlanta could host World Cup Semifinal if United gets awarded 2026 World Cup bid

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta could potentially host a World Cup semifinal if the 2026 FIFA World Cup is awarded to the United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States.

    According to FIFA’s bid book, Atlanta is one of 23 candidate host cities that is built for the magnitude of the sporting event. Mercedes Benz-Stadium offers a top-notch facility for the best of the best to compete in. 

    Canada, Mexico, and the United States require no new stadium construction to stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Atlanta, along with the United bid, will instead be able to work with FIFA to ensure the players, officials, and fans have an extraordinary experience at the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged.

    The list of the host cities for United bids includes:

    Canada
    Edmonton
    Montréal
    Toronto

    Mexico
    Guadalajara
    Mexico City
    Monterrey

    United States
    Atlanta
    Baltimore
    Boston
    Cincinnati
    Dallas
    Denver
    Houston
    Kansas City
    Los Angeles
     

