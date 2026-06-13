Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez becomes 1st MLB player to hit grand slam, multi-run HR in 1st inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yordan Alvarez became the first player to hit a grand slam and multi-run homer in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game, pulling off the feat for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

He became the eighth player to hit a grand slam and a multi-run homer in an inning and the first since Angels slugger Kendrys Morales did it against Texas in 2012, according to Sportradar.

The left-handed Alvarez drove in two runs with an opposite-field homer early in the inning and cleared the bases with a two-out shot to center, giving him six RBIs in Houston's nine-run inning.

Alvarez, the AL leader in homers, tied Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead at 24 with his two-homer inning.

The 28-year-old designated hitter, who is from Cuba, was the AL rookie of the year in 2019 with Houston. The three-time All-Star was the AL Championship Series MVP in 2021 and led the Astros with six RBIs the next year when they won the World Series.

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