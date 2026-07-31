Asian soccer body joins opposition to FIFA and Infantino's World Cup private equity plan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Asia's soccer body joined opposition to Gianni Infantino's plan for private investors to buy stakes in the World Cup and said Friday FIFA must urgently review its management style.

The Asian Football Confederation said it “stands in solidarity” with European body UEFA and North America’s CONCACAF which on Thursday respectively threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions and rejected Infantino’s offer of $20 million to each member federation.

Infantino’s proposed $20 billion commercial subsidiary for FIFA events backed by New York-based investor Joshua Kushner “cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward” and must be reconsidered, the AFC said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the AFC calls upon FIFA to undertake an urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework,” the 47-nation Asian soccer body said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and AP World Cup coverage

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.