A's slugger Nick Kurtz will see a specialist about his injured right thumb

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz will see a hand specialist in Los Angeles on Monday about his injured right thumb and could be headed to the injured list.

Kurtz went on the injured list with a sprained right thumb on July 11 and returned two weeks later. But he has struggled at the plate since then, going 1 for 18 in seven games since returning to the lineup. Kurtz was also hit on the left forearm with a pitch on Wednesday night but was able to return to the lineup for the next two games.

Manager Mark Kotsay said on Sunday that the team will determine the next steps for Kurtz after he visits the specialist.

The 23-year-old Kurtz is batting .256 with 21 homers and a team-high 69 RBIs. Kurtz ranks third in the majors with 79 walks and is fourth among qualifiers with a .396 on-base percentage going into Sunday's games. He also ranks 12th in the majors with an .879 OPS.

Kotsay said shortstop Jacob Wilson has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee that has prevented him from playing in the field since Wednesday. Wilson was a designated hitter the past three games and was out of the starting lineup on Sunday but should be back at shortstop for the series opener at Cincinnati on Tuesday. Wilson has gone 107 straight games without an error, three shy of Mike Bordick's record for a shortstop set in 2002.

The A's also expect to get right-hander J.T. Ginn off the injured list to start that game against the Reds. Ginn has been out since July 19 with a blister on his right middle finger. Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA this season.

Third baseman Zack Gelof will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday at Triple-A Las Vegas after being out since July 10 after suffering a cut on his right knee when he slid into the wall making a catch.

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