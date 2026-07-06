Arthur Fery becomes 1st British wild card to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals in professional era

LONDON — Arthur Fery used to come to Wimbledon when he was a kid to watch Roger Federer on Centre Court.

He grew up only five minutes away from the All England Club.

On Monday, the tables were turned when Federer was in attendance watching Fery on the sport's most famous court as he became the first British wild card to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam in the professional era (since 1968).

Fery beat fellow wild Grigor Dimitrov — a former top-five player — 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

When it was over Fery, dropped his racket to the grass and held his hands up in disbelief.

“We’ve got probably the greatest of all time watching in the front row over there,” Fery said, nodding in Federer’s direction. “And now playing here in front of all you guys, having the support and winning, it’s unbelievable.”

Fery's quarterfinal opponent will be Flavio Cobolli, who beat Alex de Minaur.

Fery beat Cobolli in straight sets in the first round of this year’s Australian Open after coming through qualifying.

“(In) Australia I was sick,” Cobolli said. “Of course, Arthur is amazing player, but that match I couldn’t play.”

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